Gaza resolution draws criticism

The compromise in the UN Security Council for a decisive extension of humanitarian aid for around two million people in need in the Gaza Strip has met with a mixed response. Alongside relief that the most powerful UN body is not completely blocked in the face of the boundless suffering of the Palestinian population, there was also widespread skepticism about the quality of the decision.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that "much more is needed immediately" to help the people of Gaza. After the vote, a number of countries in the Council also expressed their disappointment with the watered-down text, which they nevertheless considered necessary. Among other things, the paper calls on Israel to "immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access" to the Gaza Strip.

Critics of the resolution are particularly bothered by the fact that a demand for a cessation of violence was removed from the paper under pressure from the USA. "A humanitarian ceasefire is the only way to meet the urgent needs of the people of Gaza and put an end to their ongoing nightmares," said Guterres. The 74-year-old Portuguese left no doubt that, in his view, Israel is blocking parts of the aid to Gaza.

The lead negotiator of the resolution, Emirati Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, called the text "not perfect" and also emphasized the need for a ceasefire. China also expressed disappointment. It also remains to be seen how much influence the resolution will actually have. Despite its binding nature under international law, the consequences for Israel in the event of non-compliance are likely to be manageable.

The 15 members of the Security Council struggled for days over the resolution and repeatedly postponed a vote in order to prevent the threat of a US veto. In the meantime, Washington had already decided to reject the resolution in order to protect the interests of its ally Israel. However, massive concessions by the negotiators prevented the decision from failing at the last minute. In the end, 13 of the 15 countries voted in favor of the text, with the USA and Russia abstaining. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron spoke of a "difficult process".

In addition to the deletion of a passage condemning unscrupulous attacks on civilians, the Council accommodated the USA on the controversial issue of the control of aid supplies. The resolution demands that a UN coordinator be appointed and tasked with checking the goods that are to flow into the Gaza Strip via all available border crossings. According to sources, the United Nations intends to fill this position before the end of the year.

An earlier version of the resolution had stated that the United Nations should have the exclusive right to inspect the deliveries. This wording is missing in the adopted text. Israel does not want to relinquish control for fear of smuggled weapons.

"Israel will continue to inspect all humanitarian aid to Gaza for security reasons," wrote Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on the X platform, formerly Twitter. He emphasized that his country would continue the war "until all hostages are released and Hamas is eliminated in the Gaza Strip". Gaza Strip on the brink of famine

As a result of Israel's warfare over the past ten weeks, the humanitarian situation of the more than two million people in the Gaza Strip is dramatic. A recent UN study concludes that 577,000 people in the sealed-off coastal strip fall into the most serious category of starvation. In the rest of the world combined, there are currently 129,000 people who are similarly threatened. Almost all people in the Gaza Strip suffer from hunger or displacement. Israel sealed off and attacked the Gaza Strip after the cruel terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on October 7.

The US government also struggled internally during the negotiations. According to Security Council circles, leading diplomats were prepared to abstain much earlier, which would have cleared the way for a resolution. However, US President Joe Biden decided to veto the resolution. Only direct negotiations by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Arab counterparts and further concessions changed Biden's position.

In recent weeks, two similar draft resolutions had failed due to resistance from the USA. Washington had always backed Israel, stating that attempts at a resolution could jeopardize ongoing diplomatic efforts on the ground. So far, the UN Security Council has only passed a resolution on the conflict a few weeks ago that is binding under international law and has a humanitarian focus. The UN General Assembly, on the other hand, has already passed two resolutions calling for an end to the violence. However, the resolutions of this body are not binding, but rather symbolic.

The Israeli armed forces want to continue their ground offensive in the Hamas stronghold of Chan Junis and consolidate their control over the north of the Gaza Strip. At the same time, the soldiers are preparing to expand operations to other areas in the Gaza Strip, with a focus on the southern region, according to military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

