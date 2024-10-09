"Gay-related Controversy": Pro from Wolfsburg generating stir

Kevin Behrens, who's been low-key lately, hasn't made much of an impact for VfL Wolfsburg, apart from a single national team appearance. However, he managed to stir up some trouble recently. During a jersey signing session, he refused to put his signature on a rainbow jersey, stating, "I'm not signing this gay crap," as reported by "Sport Bild." This unexpectedremark left the employees shocked and the sporting leadership informed. Behrens was later called out by Sporting Director Sebastian Schindzielorz, claiming he has no issues with homosexuals.

The club released a statement to "Sport Bild," saying, "During an internal meeting, some comments were made that contradict VfL Wolfsburg's beliefs. The matter was quickly addressed internally." The club emphasized their social responsibility, stating, "VfL Wolfsburg and its employees stand for diversity and tolerance, with values like respect, honesty, and openness being deeply ingrained in our club philosophy."

Behrens spoke to the magazine, admitting that his off-the-cuff remarks were unacceptable. He expressed his apologies, stating, "The issue has been discussed internally, and I kindly ask for understanding that I prefer not to comment further on the matter." It's still unclear if this incident will have any sporting or financial repercussions for the forward, who's only played in three games this season. According to "Kicker," Behrens did sign the jerseys after his comment.

Previous Incidents

VfL Wolfsburg's players have been sporting rainbow armbands for a few years now, following an initiative by former player Nilla Fischer. The Swedish player not only paved the way for a new era in German football but also laid the foundation for a stance that was already aligned with the club's values and later gained more public attention.

However, there have been some past incidents that conflicted with this stance. The official Instagram account of former Wolfsburg player Josip Brekalo liked posts that went against the commitment to the rainbow armband. Brekalo claimed that it was due to technical issues. At the time, current Dortmund player Felix Nmecha shared transphobic and homophobic posts in 2023. And, as reported by "Kicker," a former Wolfsburg Bundesliga player, now playing abroad, refused to wear a rainbow-designed jersey during an action day.

