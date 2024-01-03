Skip to content
Gastrointestinal problems: Training break for Munich's de Ligt

Defensive player Matthijs de Ligt has suspended training at FC Bayern. As Munich announced on Wednesday, the 24-year-old Dutchman had to take a break due to slight gastrointestinal complaints. Coach Thomas Tuchel had scheduled two sessions for the day. De Ligt had missed several weeks of the first half of the season due to a knee injury.

Bayern will continue the Bundesliga season on January 12 with their final first-round match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Before that, the runners-up will play a test match at FC Basel next Saturday (3.30 pm).

Munich go into the new year four points behind unbeaten leaders Bayer Leverkusen. However, they still have a catch-up match against 1. FC Union Berlin on January 24. After the Hoffenheim game and before the home game against Werder Bremen on January 21, the Munich professionals will travel to Faro (Portugal) for a short training camp from January 14 to 18.

