Gas consumption in Germany increases significantly

Households and industry in particular are consuming significantly more gas than last year, but still less than before Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. The Network Agency considers a gas shortage this winter to be unlikely - but still advises people to be economical.

Private households and companies in Germany have consumed 7.2 percent more gas since October 1 than in the same period last year. This was reported by the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers, citing calculations by the Federal Network Agency. According to these calculations, gas consumption by private households and businesses has increased by 2.5 percent. Gas consumption in industry even increased by 11.1 percent.

However, unlike in the previous year, the Network Agency is not concerned. "We can see that gas consumption rises when it gets cold. But a few cold days don't worry us," Network Agency boss Klaus Müller told the newspapers according to an advance report. The gas storage facilities are around 90 percent full and there are stable imports to secure the gas supply. "A gas shortage this winter is unlikely," said Müller.

However, the Network Agency recommends that citizens and companies use gas consciously and think carefully about what consumption can be saved. This could save a lot of money.

Gas is cheaper than it has been for a long time

The average gas price for new customers has continued to fall in recent months and, according to the comparison portal Verifox, is currently around 8.25 cents per kilowatt hour - the lowest it has been since October 2021. However, customers previously had to pay significantly less: At the beginning and middle of 2021, the price was between 4.3 and 6.3 cents per kilowatt hour.

According to calculations by the Network Agency, despite the increase since October, gas consumption in Germany in 2023 fell by 13.9 percent compared to the winters of 2018 to 2021 - i.e. before the Russian attack on Ukraine and the end of Russian gas supplies.

Source: www.ntv.de