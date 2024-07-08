History - Garrison Church to open soon - commemoration of July 20, 1944

Approximately three months ago, the small chapel in the reconstructed tower of the controversial Garnisonkirche in Potsdam was opened. Now, preparations are underway for the opening of the entire building in the state capital, which also provokes protests. The Garnisonkirchturm with exhibition spaces, educational rooms, and an observation platform is expected to be accessible to visitors this summer, as Pastor Jan Kingreen stated regarding previous plans.

An exact opening date was not revealed. It is anticipated that Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be expected there, as he is the patron of the Garnisonkirche Potsdam, a former military church.

The Foundation Garnisonkirche Potsdam will remember the 80th anniversary of the failed assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler on July 20, 1944, and honor the military resistance against the NS regime with various events in about two weeks. On July 18, a discussion is scheduled on the topic of commemorative culture and memorial sites.

On July 20, Bishop Christian Stäblein of the Evangelical Church will conduct a service in the chapel in commemoration of the attempt by Wehrmacht officers, led by Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg, to kill Hitler and end the war.

Opponents see the reconstruction project as a symbol of militarism

The reconstruction project for the Garnisonkirche in Potsdam has been controversial for years. Opponents of the reconstruction see the historical building as a symbol of militarism and a meeting place for right-wing movements in the 1920s and 1930s. They also refer to the historical "Day of Potsdam" in March 1933, when Reich President Paul von Hindenburg offered his hand to Hitler in front of the Garnisonkirche.

The evangelical church has always announced a critical examination of the ambiguous history of the place. Pastor Kingreen emphasized during the chapel's opening in April that the evangelical church would not allow the reconstructed tower of the Garnisonkirche to become an attraction for right-wing extremists. It should be a place of democracy building and peace work.

