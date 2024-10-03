Garfield expresses strong interest in reprising the role of Spider-Man, stating a definite yes of 100%.

As he shared in an interview published on Wednesday by Esquire, the actor himself expressed his eagerness to return to the role of the web-slinging superhero if the conditions were right. He mentioned that he'd only return if it was beneficial to the culture, if there was an innovative concept, something unique and quirky that he could really sink his teeth into.

Taking over from Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker/Spider-man, Garfield's initial debut opposite Emma Stone in 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man" was highly praised. However, the sequel received a less enthusiastic response from audiences.

So cold was the reception, that plans for a third installment were put on hold by Sony, the film's studio. Garfield's role as Spider-man was left uncertain, or as he referred to it in his Esquire interview, "left dangling."

But Garfield managed to don the Spidey suit once more in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," making a surprise extended appearance alongside Maguire and Tom Holland, who succeeded Garfield in the role.

Fans of Spider-man and beyond, showed immense support for the duo's appearances in the film, making "No Way Home" the highest-grossing movie of that year.

Getting the chance to play the character again in the film, Garfield stated, "It was incredibly healing for me."

"I adore the character," he added, "and it brings me joy. If my joy contributes to others, then I'm equally joyful."

It's too early to say if "The Amazing Spider-Man 3" is now a possibility, but it's a fair assumption that many would be quite delighted if it did materialize.

Garfield's interest in returning as Spider-man stems from a desire to bring joy and contribute to the culture, if the project presents an innovative and unique concept that he can excel in. The success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has certainly left fans hoping for a potential third installment of "The Amazing Spider-Man," seeing it as an opportunity for more entertaining storytelling.

Read also: