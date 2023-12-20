Skip to content
Garbage truck overturns in ditch: Driver slightly injured

A man fell into a ditch with his garbage truck in Itzehoe and was slightly injured. The driver overturned his vehicle on Wednesday morning while turning, according to the police. The man was trapped, had to be freed from his vehicle by the fire department and was taken to hospital.

A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle.
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle.

The Itzehoe-Nord slip road on the Autobahn 23 was temporarily closed due to the rescue and clean-up work. According to the police, the refuse collection vehicle was a total loss of around 150,000 euros.

