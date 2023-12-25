Emergencies - Garbage can caused a major fire: one person died

One person has died from his injuries after a major fire in Düsseldorf. This was announced by the police and the Düsseldorf public prosecutor's office on Sunday afternoon. Another person's life is in acute danger. A burning garbage can led to the fire in two apartment buildings on Saturday, according to the Düsseldorf fire department. The emergency services rescued 30 residents of the houses from the flames. In addition to the public prosecutor's office, a homicide squad is also investigating, according to the press release issued on Sunday.

A caller had initially reported a fire in a garbage can in a passageway through the building, the fire department reported on Saturday. When the emergency services arrived, the fire had already spread to the apartment building and several apartments and the façade were in flames. People were waiting for help at the windows and were rescued partly via turntable ladders and partly via the stairwell.

The fire then spread to the roof truss of the house and to an adjacent building. According to the fire department, both residential buildings are uninhabitable after the fire. The city of Düsseldorf has provided some emergency accommodation. At peak times, 200 firefighters were on site. A nearby retirement home was not affected.

