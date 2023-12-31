Bamberg district - Garage, car and garbage can on fire: 100,000 euros damage

An estimated 100,000 euros worth of damage was caused by a fire at a garage in Hirschaid(Bamberg district). According to initial findings, a garbage can on the building caught fire on Sunday morning, said a police spokesman. The flames then spread to a pile of wood, a parked car and then to the garage. No one was injured. Investigators suspected that hot ashes had probably been thrown into the garbage can.

Source: www.stern.de