Mass in Rome - Gänswein on Benedict XVI: "Shining example"

One year after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, his long-time private secretary Georg Gänswein is still in mourning. The archbishop presided over a mass in honor of Benedict XVI, who died a year ago, in St. Peter's Basilica in Rome on Sunday morning. In his sermon, Gänswein described him as a "shining example". The 67-year-old had to pause several times, visibly moved. Many of the faithful and clergy attended the mass.

The German Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, born Joseph Ratzinger in Marktl in Bavaria in 1927, died in the Vatican on December 31, 2022 at the age of 95. He was Pope from 2005 until his unexpected resignation in 2013. Gänswein was at his side for many years as his private secretary and looked after him until his death.

Gänswein thanked Benedict in his sermon. "We also remain connected to Benedict XVI. In sincere gratitude to God for the gift of his life, the richness of his teaching ministry, the depth of his theology and the shining example of this simple and humble worker in the vineyard of the Lord," said Gänswein. Cardinals Gerhard Ludwig Müller and Kurt Koch took part in the Mass.

Gänswein is considered an arch-conservative and was sent back to Germany from Rome by Benedict's successor Francis shortly after his death - without a ministry. Gänswein caused a stir in the Curia with a book. He reported on his disappointment with Francis' decisions and published the content of letters, some of which were private. Since then, he has lived in his home diocese of Freiburg. "I have no tasks and no work - and that's bad," Gänswein recently told the newspaper "Corriere della Sera".

