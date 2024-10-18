Gang violence erupts in multiple districts of Haiti's metropolis.

In recent developments, armed groups have wreaked havoc on various neighborhoods within Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital city. Reports suggest that residences and a church were torched, resulting in at least one woman's demise. Residents have also reported hearing gunshots in areas like Solino, St. Michel, and Tabarre 27 since last Thursday evening.

Prior to these events, a police union had issued a warning about potential attacks in Solino on Thursday. The trigger for their actions remained undefined.

Gangs maintain a dominant hold over approximately 80% of Port-au-Prince and are often engaged in territorial disputes and skirmishes with the law enforcement.

Just recently, Haitian police and their international counterparts from Kenya, who are part of an anti-gang crime initiative, took down at least 20 suspected gang members.

