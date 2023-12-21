Gambling under the Christmas tree - Gamers are happy about this

Still looking for a video game to make your loved ones happy this Christmas? Here are five of the best games of the year that could make a great gift, depending on the recipient's preferences. Captivating stories, fantastic gameplay? Let's go!

"Baldur's Gate 3"

Hardly any other game has captivated so many gamers this year as the role-playing game "Baldur' s Gate 3" (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S). It tells a story of epic proportions from the world of the pen & paper classic "Dungeons & Dragons". It is no coincidence that "Baldur's Gate 3" was named "Video Game of the Year" at this year's "Game Awards". The user reviews on the PC platform Steam also show how well the game has been received, not only by many critics but also by fans. 96 percent of the current 450,000 or so reviews are positive.

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

Together with "Baldur's Gate 3", "The Legend of Zelda: T ears of the Kingdom" (Nintendo Switch) tops the list of the best games of the year on the rating aggregator "Metacritic". Players can also expect a true masterpiece in the latest installment of the long-running adventure series. Named "Best Action/Adventure" game at the "Game Awards", hero Link once again sets out to put a stop to the chaos in the world of Hyrule, where, according to Nintendo, "your imagination knows no bounds".

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2"

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2" (PlayStation 5) is not just a must-have for superhero fans. With this action adventure, studio Insomniac Games has spun a playful web from which many gamers were unable to free themselves in October. The story about the two Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales, which the developers tell here after two predecessors from 2018 and 2020, is too captivating.

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder"

The whole family can literally experience a new 2D adventure from the bright and colorful world of the iconic Nintendo brothers Mario and Luigi in "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" on Nintendo Switch, which was released a few weeks ago. Up to four players can run and jump through lovingly designed levels on one console (or alternatively online). If you want to have a real Mario day, you could also get "The Super Mario Bros. movie" for a fun movie night. After "Barbie", the animated film is the second most successful movie of the year at the box office - with box office takings of more than 1.3 billion US dollars worldwide.

"Alan Wake II"

Also in October, the wait for horror and mystery fans hoping for a sequel to "Alan Wake" came to an end after 13 long years. "Alan Wake II " (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) tells the story of the eponymous writer and FBI profiler Saga Anderson, who investigates mysterious murders in the fictional town of Bright Falls. Although it is a sequel, players who are not familiar with the previous game can experience the great storytelling, which was named the best of the year at the Game Awards, without any prior knowledge.

Source: www.stern.de