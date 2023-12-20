Weather - Gale-force gusts and storm surge expected: Ferries canceled

Due to an expected storm, travelers in Lower Saxony will have to adjust to partially restricted ferry services on the coast shortly before Christmas. On Friday, for example, ferry services to and from the East Frisian island of Wangerooge will be completely suspended, as announced by Deutsche Bahn on Tuesday. Deutsche Bahn operates the ferry service with a subsidiary company. Departures from Harlesiel in Friesland and from Wangerooge will be canceled as early as Thursday afternoon. The island of Langeoog has also announced possible ferry cancellations on Thursday and Friday.

According to the forecast of the German Weather Service (DWD), northern Germany is facing stormy days at the end of the week. On the German North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts, heavy squalls to gale-force gusts of 10 and 11 from a westerly to north-westerly direction are expected from Thursday into Saturday night. This corresponds to wind speeds of 90 to 110 kilometers per hour.

Due to the stormy weather, the storm surge warning service of the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) in Norden anticipated the risk of several light storm surges. According to Tuesday's forecasts, a severe storm surge is also possible on Friday. The high tide on Friday morning could be up to two meters higher than the mean high tide on the coast of Lower Saxony.

According to the NLWKN, light storm surges occur statistically up to ten times in the season between September and April according to the long-term average. As a rule, they are not a major challenge for coastal protection structures. Severe storm surges occur statistically once every two years.

