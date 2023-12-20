Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsnlwknstorm surgelangeoogchristmas partygerman railroadshippinggustlower saxonywangeroogestorm lowbad weatherfloodweather

Gale-force gusts and storm surge expected: Ferries canceled

Due to an expected storm, travelers in Lower Saxony will have to adjust to partially restricted ferry services on the coast shortly before Christmas. On Friday, for example, ferry services to and from the East Frisian island of Wangerooge will be completely suspended, as announced by Deutsche...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weather - Gale-force gusts and storm surge expected: Ferries canceled

Due to an expected storm, travelers in Lower Saxony will have to adjust to partially restricted ferry services on the coast shortly before Christmas. On Friday, for example, ferry services to and from the East Frisian island of Wangerooge will be completely suspended, as announced by Deutsche Bahn on Tuesday. Deutsche Bahn operates the ferry service with a subsidiary company. Departures from Harlesiel in Friesland and from Wangerooge will be canceled as early as Thursday afternoon. The island of Langeoog has also announced possible ferry cancellations on Thursday and Friday.

According to the forecast of the German Weather Service (DWD), northern Germany is facing stormy days at the end of the week. On the German North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts, heavy squalls to gale-force gusts of 10 and 11 from a westerly to north-westerly direction are expected from Thursday into Saturday night. This corresponds to wind speeds of 90 to 110 kilometers per hour.

Due to the stormy weather, the storm surge warning service of the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) in Norden anticipated the risk of several light storm surges. According to Tuesday's forecasts, a severe storm surge is also possible on Friday. The high tide on Friday morning could be up to two meters higher than the mean high tide on the coast of Lower Saxony.

According to the NLWKN, light storm surges occur statistically up to ten times in the season between September and April according to the long-term average. As a rule, they are not a major challenge for coastal protection structures. Severe storm surges occur statistically once every two years.

Water level forecasts from the storm surge warning service DWD warning situation report for Lower Saxony and Bremen Information on ferry traffic to Wangerooge

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß stands in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public