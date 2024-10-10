Galant warns Tehran about retaliating with "fatal and accurate" response

Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Galant, has articulated a "swift and unexpected" response from his nation after Iran launched attacks on Israel. Galant asserted in a public statement, "Our action against Iran will be lethal, swift, and unexpected." He continued, "Anyone attempting to harm Israel will bear the consequences."

Iran initiated an attack on Israel on October 1st, making it the second incident in six months. Israel's military claims that a substantial number of the approximately 200 Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. This action followed Israel's military operation against the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon and the subsequent assassination of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, subsequently announced retaliation, labeling the move by Iran as "a serious mistake" that would be "punished accordingly." Global efforts have been intensified to prevent any further escalation of the situation.

On the other hand, Israel's army chief, Herzi Halevi, declared that strikes against Hezbollah would persist "unrelentingly." The ultimate objective is to hinder Hezbollah from reorganizing. Halevi clarified, "We will persistently attack Hezbollah with all our might, providing them no moment of reprieve."

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Stronghold in Lebanon

Reports from Lebanon suggest that targets in the southern suburbs of Beirut were hit again on Wednesday. The Israeli military, however, did not immediately confirm these claims, but acknowledged that 220 projectiles had been launched from Lebanon into Israel since morning.

Lebanon's state news agency, NNA, reported at least six attacks in the southern suburbs of the capital, which is a stronghold for Hezbollah. No immediate reports of casualties or injuries were available. The Israeli army also carried out dozens of attacks in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, the Israeli military announced that it had eliminated a high-level official from the pro-Iranian Hezbollah in Syria. The Israeli air force reportedly struck and eliminated Adham Dajani, a renowned mediator who relayed information between Syrian government circles and Hezbollah. The operation transpired in the Kuneitra region in southwestern Syria near the Golan Heights.

The following paragraphs shall apply to Israel's response: Yoav Galant's statement indicated that any hostile actions against Israel would be met with swift and lethal retaliation. In light of this, Israel's army chief, Herzi Halevi, affirmed that attacks against Hezbollah would persist unrelentingly to hinder their reorganization.

Read also: