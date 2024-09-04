- "Gaga and Phoenix's Obsessive Transformation": Discussion on Weight Loss by Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga shed a substantial amount of pounds for their roles in the upcoming "Joker: Folie a Deux" movie. During an event in Venice, Phoenix spoke about Gaga, stating, "We rehearsed together, then you were absent for a month, and when you returned, you'd dropped a lot of weight. It was quite impressive, seemed like a tough challenge." Gaga agreed, adding, "I believe we both transformed into our characters as the story progressed, paying close attention to every detail."

This sequel to Todd Phillips' hit thriller (2019) sees Lady Gaga stepping into the second lead role. The film, a mix of thriller and musical, is competing at the Venice Film Festival.

Gaga as Harley Quinn

Following the murderous acts as Joker in the previous installment, Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) is now in prison, awaiting trial. While incarcerated, he encounters his significant other – portrayed by Gaga, donning a spin on the comic character Harley Quinn named Lee.

"Joker: Folie a Deux" is premiering tonight at the Venice Film Festival, following in the footsteps of the first chapter, which earned the highest honor in the festival in 2019. Phoenix also clinched the Oscar for Best Actor during that period. At that time, Phoenix also shared details regarding his weight loss for the role.

Responding to queries about his current weight loss, Phoenix mused, "I'm not sure, can't recall exactly." He expressed regret for his previous discussions on the topic. "You start to obsess over reaching a certain weight, then you can't help but talk about it. Afterward, it seems like an actor boasting about their weight loss."

Ultimately, he admitted to being frustrated with himself for excessive discussion. "This time, I vowed not to repeat that mistake. So I won't, but it was around 47 pounds," he quipped, before admitting, "No, I'm not completely sure."

