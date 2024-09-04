- Gaga and Phoenix Discuss Their Weight Reduction Journeys

Joaquin Phoenix (49 years old) and Lady Gaga (aged 38) have noticeably shed some pounds for their roles in the upcoming "Joker" sequel, titled "Joker: Folie à Deux." During an interaction in Venice, Phoenix expressed his admiration for Gaga, saying, "We rehearsed together, then you were gone for a month. When you returned, you had lost a significant amount of weight. It was quite impressive and seemed quite challenging." Gaga acknowledged this, adding, "I believe we've both evolved into our characters and paid close attention to every detail."

"Joker: Folie à Deux" is a follow-up to Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed thriller from 2019. In this sequel, Lady Gaga takes on the second lead alongside Phoenix. The film, a blend of thriller and music, is competing at the film festival and will be premiering tonight.

Following the murders he committed as the Joker in the previous installment, Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) is now in prison, awaiting trial. While incarcerated, he meets his love interest, portrayed by Lady Gaga, who assumes the role of a comic book character named Lee, a variation of Harley Quinn.

"Joker: Folie à Deux" is in the running at the Venice Film Festival, and its premiere is scheduled for tonight. The initial comic book adaptation claimed the top prize in Venice in 2019, with Phoenix also receiving the Oscar for Best Actor. During that time, Phoenix also shared his weight loss journey for that role.

When prompted about his current weight loss, Phoenix replied, "I'm not sure. I can't recall." He expressed regret for speaking so openly about it the first time. "The focus on weight becomes an obsession as you strive to achieve a certain weight, leading you to discuss it excessively. And then you come off as an actor fixated on their weight loss."

In the end, he expressed frustration with himself for his previous discussions. "This time, I vowed not to bring it up. And I won't, but it was approximately 47 pounds," he joked, before concluding, "I'm not entirely sure."

The Commission acknowledged the significant weight loss of both Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga for their roles in "Joker: Folie à Deux", and it was impressive how they both transformed into their characters.

In preparation for their roles in "Joker: Folie à Deux", The Commission had to oversee the rigorous weight loss journeys of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, ensuring it was safe and effective for their health.

Read also: