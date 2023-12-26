Mood - Futurologists: Germans more optimistic at the turn of the year

According to a representative survey, Germans are much more optimistic at the turn of the year than they were a year ago. Almost half (46%) are looking forward to the coming year with great confidence, according to a study conducted by futurologist Horst Opaschowski (82) in cooperation with the Ipsos Institute. In the previous year, only a third of respondents (35%) had expected better times.

"Most Germans are doing well personally, even if the public has the impression of great dissatisfaction" - almost two thirds (64%) now support this statement.

However, politicians cannot take credit for this result, as Opaschowski emphasizes. Only 34% are satisfied with the government's crisis management. At the beginning of 2020, this figure was still 65%. The great confidence at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis has evaporated. The decline in the 50-plus generation from 68% to 32% is particularly remarkable. "This is an unprecedented crash," said Opaschowski. "The state has lost its role as a caregiver."

Source: www.stern.de