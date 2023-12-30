Ski jumping - Fuss about hole in Wellinger's ski jumping suit

A few hours after his victory in the opening competition of the Four Hills Tournament, Andreas Wellinger is in the news. It's about a hole in his ski jumping suit that was seen on TV on Thursday after the qualification in Oberstdorf. Material inspector Christian Kathol told the Norwegian TV station NRK: "If he had been with me and I had seen the suit, he would have been disqualified."

The TV pictures are supposed to prove that the tear on the right armpit only occurred while cheering in the outrun of the hill. "It's because I celebrated too much after the jump," the 28-year-old Wellinger was quoted as saying by NRK. According to Kathol, who is checked after the qualification and who is not is decided at random.

No federation subsequently lodged a protest against Wellinger, who had already won the qualification. The topic only came up in Germany on Saturday after Wellinger's victory in the first tour competition on Schattenberg. A disqualification would have meant that the Olympic champion would not have been at the start on Friday.

Source: www.stern.de