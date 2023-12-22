Further sharp fall in house prices in the third quarter

Since then, prices have been falling compared to the previous quarter. From the second to the third quarter, house prices fell by 1.4 percent.

The trend was evident in both rural and urban regions, the statisticians reported. Prices for detached and semi-detached houses fell more sharply than prices for owner-occupied apartments. In sparsely populated rural districts, for example, prices for detached and semi-detached houses fell by 12.4 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, while prices for condominiums fell by 5.6 percent.

According to the statistics, prices for detached and semi-detached houses in the seven largest German cities fell by 12.7 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, while the decline for condominiums was 9.1 percent. The cities are Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt am Main, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf.

