- Further search after assault on policewoman

The day after an attack on a police officer in Heiligkreuzsteinach (Rhein-Neckar district), searches related to murder investigations continued. The officer was slightly injured by a gunshot to the hand during a raid on Wednesday, as police reported. The suspected shooter was later found dead in a room by special forces. Initially, investigators suspected suicide.

Multiple shots were fired during the incident, the public prosecutor's office reported. "At no time did the police shoot at the woman," a spokesperson said. The mother of the suspected shooter was also reportedly in the house during the attack but was not involved.

Searches continue in connection with murder investigation

The search was part of an investigation into a murder that took place in July 2024, in which a woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death in a shared apartment in Heiligkreuzsteinach. On Wednesday, investigators were looking for evidence related to this case. The role of the suspected shooter or the house in the murder investigation was initially unclear.

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Heidelberg and the Criminal Police Directorate are investigating the background of the crime.

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Heidelberg and the Criminal Police Directorate are investigating the background of the crime.

