Oldenburg - Further rail restrictions due to flooding

Due to the weather and the flooding, rail travelers will have to be prepared for delays and line closures for longer than planned. The connection between Oldenburg and Osnabrück is still restricted due to the flooding, said a spokeswoman for Nordwestbahn on Friday.

A replacement timetable is therefore in place for the Regional Express 18 line between Wilhelmshaven, Oldenburg and Osnabrück up to and including January 7. The line between Sandkrug and Huntlosen has been closed since Christmas Eve. It is not yet clear how long it will remain closed, said a spokeswoman. Due to the water level, it is not yet possible to carry out reconnaissance trips to assess the extent of the damage and begin repairs.

According to Nordwestbahn, trains from Wilhelmshaven will initially travel as far as Oldenburg, turn around and return. Trains from Osnabrück will travel to Huntlosen and then return to Osnabrück. The company has set up a rail replacement service with buses.

There are also restrictions and delays on other routes due to the weather. According to Nordwestbahn, there are weather-related restrictions at a signal box in Delmenhorst. For this reason, Regionalbahn 58 trains are only running on the section between Osnabrück and Delmenhorst. Passengers between Bremen and Delmenhorst should switch to trains on lines RS 3 and RS 30.

