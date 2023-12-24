Traffic - Further increase in accidents involving e-scooters in Bavaria

Traffic accidents involving e-scooters have once again increased massively on Bavaria's roads this year. Compared to the same period last year, the number of accidents involving e-scooters had risen by 12.3% to 1,216 by the end of October alone, according to the Bavarian Ministry of the Interior in response to a query from the German Press Agency. The number of injuries also rose sharply by 11.7 percent. In total, 1148 people were injured in crashes and collisions, 947 of whom were on one of the two-wheeled vehicles.

There was also one fatality - an e-scooter rider crashed into a concrete wall in an underpass while riding alone. In 2022, there were two fatalities and the number of accidents and injuries skyrocketed.

This year, at least the number of drivers who were involved in an accident with an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol fell - by a good 13% to 139. In contrast, the number of drivers involved in accidents under the influence of drugs rose from 4 to 10 by the end of October.

Also positive: "To date, we expect a significant decrease in the number of traffic offenses recorded in 2023," the ministry said. However, the statistics do not reveal exactly how many offences were committed by e-scooter drivers, as other small electric vehicles are also counted in the corresponding category. However, Segways & Co. are likely to play only a very small role.

By the cut-off date at the end of October, a total of 1238 infringements had been punished in Bavaria by drivers of small electric vehicles. Most of them were reported for driving under the influence of alcohol (1505 offenses) or drugs (537 offenses).

