Further evacuations in Lilienthal due to flooding

Due to the flooding in Lilienthal (district of Osterholz), further streets in the municipality directly bordering Bremen were evacuated on Thursday night. Emergency services had reinforced an already soaked dyke with sandbags, according to the fire department. However, it is currently not...

A "Flood" warning sign stands at a roadblock. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Easterwood - Further evacuations in Lilienthal due to flooding

Due to the flooding in Lilienthal (district of Osterholz), further streets in the municipality directly bordering Bremen were evacuated on Thursday night. Emergency services had reinforced an already soaked dyke with sandbags, according to the fire department. However, it is currently not possible to assess whether the measures taken will ensure the permanent stability of the dyke, according to a fire department hazard information. Several streets were evacuated "for urgent safety reasons".

According to the local fire department, a dyke in Lilienthal had already burst on Wednesday. The affected area was evacuated.

