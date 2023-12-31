Cologne - Further detentions in connection with terror alert

The 30-year-old man taken into custody in connection with a planned terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral is said to have been at the center of a larger network. This network also included people in other federal states and other European countries, said Cologne police chief Johannes Hermanns on Sunday. Three more people were arrested on Sunday morning. The attack was supposed to have been carried out with a car. The police had received information about a planned Islamist terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral shortly before Christmas.

Source: www.stern.de