Investigations - Further details on life-threatening dispute in Ludwigshafen

Three days after a young man was critically injured in a fight in Ludwigshafen, the authorities have released details of the crime. According to initial investigations, the two young men had met on Saturday to talk after an earlier argument, the public prosecutor's office and police reported on Tuesday. They had argued again and the 18-year-old had stabbed the 21-year-old several times in the upper body with a knife.

The latter was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and underwent emergency surgery. "According to current information, the man's life is no longer in danger," the statement said. The suspected perpetrator fled and was soon arrested in an apartment in the Bad Dürkheim district. He was taken to a juvenile detention center for pre-trial detention. He is being investigated on suspicion of attempted manslaughter.

Press release

Source: www.stern.de