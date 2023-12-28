Traffic - Further delays and train cancellations due to flooding

Due to the weather and the prolonged rainfall, train services on all Nordwestbahn networks continue to be disrupted. The line between Bremen Central Station and Oldenburg is completely closed on Thursday, as the railroad announced. The reason is a weather-related fault at a signal box in Delmenhorst.

According to Nordwestbahn, passengers must also be prepared for delays and train cancellations over the next few days. The rail connection between Oldenburg and Osnabrück is expected to be restricted until the beginning of January due to the flooding, said a Nordwestbahn spokeswoman. "We can't get there yet." It is also not yet possible to make reconnaissance trips on the line to assess the extent of the damage and begin repairs.

A replacement timetable is therefore in place for the Regional Express 18 line between Wilhelmshaven, Oldenburg and Osnabrück up to and including January 2. According to Nordwestbahn, trains from Wilhelmshaven will initially travel to Oldenburg, turn around and return. Trains from Osnabrück will travel to Huntlosen and then return to Osnabrück. The company is endeavoring to provide a rail replacement service with buses and is asking passengers to inform themselves online.

On the line between Bremen and Leer (East Frisia), there are also cancellations and delays due to a defective signal box, according to the railroad company. Weather-related faults at a signal box in Diepholz were rectified on Thursday afternoon, according to Deutsche Bahn. The station in Twistringen could be served again.

