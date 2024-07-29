- Further arrests after kidnapping from Hesse to Saarland

About 1.5 years after the abduction of a man from Hesse to the Saarland in connection with drug deals, two more men have been arrested - one in Dillingen, one in Greece some time ago. The arrests involve a 41-year-old member of the "Bahoz" biker gang and a 39-year-old, the Saarland State Police announced in Saarbrücken.

The 41-year-old is suspected of running an organized drug trafficking operation. The Turkish citizen had fled to his home country some time ago, and a European arrest warrant was in place for him. When he traveled to a party on a Greek island on April 26, Greek authorities struck, and he was brought to the Saarland last week. A warrant has since been issued for his arrest.

Abduction from Neu-Isenburg to Saarbrücken

The 39-year-old was arrested last Friday in Dillingen, Saarland, as police reported. The man is suspected of supplying several kilograms of cocaine for resale to one of the convicted perpetrators involved in the abduction.

In January 2023, a 43-year-old man was abducted from Neu-Isenburg to Saarbrücken. The motive for this crime was allegedly financial disputes over drug deals, with the victim being demanded a six-figure sum. He was initially held captive in a kind of cold room in a bar in Saarbrücken, bound, beaten, and then left behind. The man eventually managed to free himself.

In February 2022, two suspected abductors were arrested, followed by two more arrests in March and May. These four men, aged between 39 and 45 at the time, were sentenced to prison terms of varying lengths by the Saarbrücken Regional Court in November 2023. Further investigations led police to the two men who were recently arrested. The duo is currently awaiting the start of their trial.

The Commission is expected to issue implementing acts that outline the application rules for this drug-related regulation. Following their arrests, both suspects will likely face charges under these implementing acts.

Read also: