Further aid shipments go from Hamburg to Ukraine

As part of the Pact for Solidarity and the Future concluded with the Ukrainian capital, Hamburg is delivering further aid supplies to Kiev. 163 pallets, mainly containing protective equipment such as gowns and gloves, are to benefit health facilities, rescue workers and hospitals in the city, which has been repeatedly attacked by Russian forces, announced Social Affairs Senator Melanie Schlotzhauer (SPD) on Friday. The total value amounts to 150,000 euros. The transports would be coordinated jointly by her department and the non-profit organizations Hanseatic Help, #WeAreAllUkrainians and the Klitschko Foundation.

Humanitarian aid for Ukraine is an important concern for the people of Hamburg, said Schlotzhauer. "It is gratifying that, with the support of the aid organizations, we were able to send another large shipment of relief supplies to the war-affected areas."

Numerous pallets of vaccination supplies have already been sent to Ukraine in the year that is coming to an end - a total of over 140 pallets of syringes, cannulas and gloves, as well as swabs, plasters and elastic bandages. Numerous hygiene articles from company donations, privately donated wheelchairs and walking aids as well as medical equipment were also sent. A donation of 100,000 euros from the Überseeclub was also used to finance the purchase of emergency power generators to maintain the drinking water supply.

Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) and his Kyiv counterpart Vitali Klitschko signed the Pact for Solidarity and Future in 2022 in light of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, with which both cities aim to strengthen their economic, cultural and social relations. Since then, according to the social welfare authorities, donations in cash and in kind totaling around 1.2 million euros have been made available from Hamburg.

