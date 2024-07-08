Fire - Furniture store burns in Bad Hersfeld

A furniture store is on fire in Bad Hersfeld. According to the police, the flames were extinguished by the arrival of the emergency services early in the morning, but the furniture store was already fully engulfed in flames a short time later. The duration of the firefighting efforts was initially unclear. A police spokesperson estimated in the morning that it would take at least several hours. It might last until Tuesday before all hotspots are extinguished.

The fire investigators of the police were on site on Monday, the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire still had to be determined. The nearby federal highway 27 was fully blocked for trucks, causing traffic jams.

A large smoke cloud had formed during the fire, which reportedly moved in the direction of the Sorga district. The police advised residents there and at the fire site to close windows and doors for safety reasons.

