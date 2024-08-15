Furious opening between joke and madness

Clash of the Titans, Mind Games, and a Peace Politician Stirring Emotions: The Dschungelcamp Showdown Kicks Off Turbulently and Chaotically. Warning: Read This Bumper Only If You Have the Right "Mindset"!

Dear Trash-TV Fans, welcome to German, democratic reality TV - the place where nothing needs to be explained, and everyone has the solid foundation of knowledge needed to hold their own in the coming weeks. Or, as the strict rangers say, "Shut up" when 13 "legends" stir up the jungle!

Want to protest against this text and the decline of Western civilization? Invest in an RTL+ subscription and grab a beer at your local convenience store! Because "Down Under" is now available for "download". Please don't ask unqualified questions like why this motley crew of school campers has a legendary status. If RTL says so, it must be true!

"Paul and Pauline" actor Wilfried Glatzer, however, describes his new team as a "terrible collection of monsters". But you, dear readers, should realize by now that the whole spectacle we'll be witnessing in the coming weeks is merely a matter of the right "mindset". It's not enough to have "run into a wall"! You should have taken "an entire staircase"!

No RTL+ subscription yet? "Shame!"

Let's dive into a "whole new world"! A world that's not only overwhelming for the 13 jungle legends but also an emotional rollercoaster. We don't need to start at the beginning and introduce the individual protagonists. They're all very big reality TV stars! Some of them have been seen in dozens of TV formats, even in primary school!

Of course, everyone has learned from the past. They're older and wiser now, Thorsten Legat sees himself as a mentor, Georgina Fleur says she's much calmer, and Danni Büchner has found her inner peace after her physical transformation. It's a grand reunion that viewers might wrongly think won't have any surprises. Why? Because there's no newcomer or underdog who could become the audience's favorite during the season. Our image is quite set, and the fact that Danni Büchner isn't screaming as much doesn't change that.

In familiar fashion, the new campers meet fresh and innocent, exchanging a few obligatory verbal jabs after a brief sniffing period. A few crocodile tears later, they're off to the camp. Divided into two groups of six, the celebrities face an breathtaking backdrop and natural forces like David Ortega.

The peace politician and "depth psychologist" causes an internal political disaster within seconds. "Boobie" Büchner and Queen Kader can only dream of such airtime!

"Take it with a Laugh!"

Under strict conditions, the campers must endure the usual procedures. The first tests, aside from not freaking out on the damn tightrope due to the circumstances, are already on the way to the camp. Imagine RTL first watching "Apocalypse Now", "Indiana Jones", and "Mission: Impossible" and then deciding to mix it with Winfried Glatzeder's acting repertoire.

Translated Text:

The result is "warm-hearted meanness" and Gigi Birofio's question about Queen Kader's age. In his view, "anyone who has to do reality TV at 51 has done something wrong." Hey, says Sarah curtly: "Take it with humor!"

The B-Note receives deductions right off the bat, none other than host Jan Köppen. Sonja has to do without her co-host because he's bedridden with a fever. Hi Jan, what's this behavior? You didn't have to eat a bull's penis! So: Pull yourself together, Private Köppen!

One group finds its way to the camp via cable car and raft, while the other takes the jungle express. With five out of 12 earned stars, they can look forward to their first communal dinner, if not for Hanka Rackwitz who wasted the good drinking water and Mola, whom the show's makers intentionally sent into the dark forest where the "silverback" got lost for two hours.

Meanwhile, Eric's love fighters' bodies are hit by strong electric shocks, and fan-boy Thorsten runs into a blank with acting legend Glatzeder. All he gets in response is a tight-lipped: "Nice try."

As we know from "peace-makers," they are often the first to cause trouble. The fight for the bunks and hammocks hasn't even started yet when Ortega chimes in from his own planet. Or as team captain Mola puts it: "The Messiah is a very spiritual person."

While everyone emerges from the first night, psychologist David is already running at full speed. After all, the "colorful chatterer," who is particularly interested in the education of his sleepy young followers, also becomes team captain. Or as "Paulina's Paul" Winfried puts it: "How can we impeach you? The mob is making a revolution."

The almost three-hour, but entertaining premiere episode ends with many good ideas from the current group leader. "Let's do some coaching! Everyone hug!" These ideas persist, even if the team revolts because "the vegan" leaves the lamb brain untouched during the food inspection while the others fight for six stars.

Pure goat stomachs, penises, and eyes are swallowed in record time before they try to strip Ortega of his captain's position and question his competence. Gigi sums up "the bullying" against respected person David: "You're nice to him, but not behind his back."

"Method acting" - yes or no: That's the question! Even if Mola laughs at the lone shepherd, Giulia cries, and real-school Thorsten declares him "incompetent," someone eventually snaps! Or as we've learned in the good old reality school: David Ortega has delivered top-notch! And now, give the team captain back his title!

Despite the chaotic start, reality TV fans can't miss the return of their favorite jungle legends. Back on the Dschungelcamp, controversial figure David Ortega causes more drama with his divisive leadership style.

Despite facing harsh criticism from some of the campers, David Ortega manages to retain his title as team captain with an impressive display of "method acting".

Read also: