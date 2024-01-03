Minister of Finance - Füracker warns coalition partners: not everything can be done immediately

Ahead of the final negotiations on the new double budget, Bavaria's Finance Minister Albert Füracker (CSU) has warned both coalition partners against exaggerated wishes and expectations. "We don't have much room for maneuver," Füracker told the German Press Agency in Munich. Around 70 percent of the budget is already earmarked for personnel costs and local authorities. "Budgeting is the order of the day," he said and warned: "We cannot afford any major new additional expenditure."

The size of the budget is therefore likely to remain roughly the same as in previous years. "We won't be able to go much higher, where is the money supposed to come from with falling tax revenues?" In 2023, the Bavarian budget amounted to a good 71 billion euros.

Source: www.stern.de