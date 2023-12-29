Skip to content
Funeral service for Schäuble in Offenburg on January 5

The funeral service for CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble is planned for next Friday (January 5, 11:00 a.m.) in the Protestant city church in Offenburg. This was reported by the "Offenburger Tageblatt" (OT) on Friday. The city did not want to comment on this at first. According to the newspaper,...

Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU), former President of the Bundestag. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Commemoration - Funeral service for Schäuble in Offenburg on January 5

The funeral service for CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble is planned for next Friday (January 5, 11:00 a.m.) in the Protestant city church in Offenburg. This was reported by the "Offenburger Tageblatt" (OT) on Friday. The city did not want to comment on this at first. According to the newspaper, the funeral will then take place at the historic Waldbach cemetery in Offenburg. As an honorary citizen, he is entitled to an honorary grave there. Schäuble died on Tuesday evening at the age of 81 surrounded by his family in his home town of Offenburg.

