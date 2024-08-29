- Funds allocated for reconstruction totalling €42.5 million

Funding Boost for Town Enhancement in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

According to Ministers Ebling (SPD, Interior) and Schmitt (FDP, Economics), the municipality of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler has secured funding decisions worth 42.5 million euros. This was announced during the groundbreaking ceremony for facilities in the Kurpark, where a new lifestyle and tourist center is in the pipeline, including a performance venue, library, and guest house.

Enhancing Local Living and Tourism

The ministers explained that this development adds another chapter to enhancing life quality for the locals and boosting tourism in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. The federal and state governments are at present expediting construction projects in Kurpark with approximately 11 million euros in funding. More financial support is anticipated in the coming period.

Financial Aid for Infrastructure Recovery

The unique fund "Relaunch Aid 2021" from both federal and state treasuries provides financial relief for the reconstruction of structures harmed by the heavy downpours and flooding on July 14 and 15, 2021. So far, around 922 million euros have been granted from the Relaunch Fund for restoring public infrastructure across Rhineland-Palatinate, as announced by the Ministry of Interior.

Heavy Flooding Disaster of 2021

Unfortunately, the 2021 flooding incident left 136 casualties in Rhineland-Palatinate, with 135 deaths in the Ahr Valley. One person remains unaccounted for. Hundreds of houses were wrecked, and roads and bridges were swept away.

Restoring the Community After the heavy flooding disaster in 2021, the municipality of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler will benefit from the "Relaunch Aid 2021" fund, allowing for rebuilding and infrastructure recovery.

Revitalizing the Community Following the funding boost for town enhancement, the rebuilding of damaged structures and the construction of new facilities in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler will contribute to its revitalization and promote local living and tourism.

Read also: