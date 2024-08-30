Skip to content
Fundraising event featuring jungle-themed camping attire

In the latest installment of Jungle Camp, Sonja Zietlow's host role sees another clothing auction: The emcee is once more selling her jungle attire.

For individuals seeking to introduce a jungle-like ambiance to their living space and contribute positively, they have the opportunity to bid on Sonja Zietlow's vibrant attire.

Sonja Zietlow, aged 56, sticks to her custom and initiates her charity auction once more, perfectly timed for the conclusion of the ongoing Dschungelcamp series' episodes. This year, the charitable event includes the sale of the attire adopted by Zietlow during the shooting in South Africa.

Enthusiasts can put in their highest bids on eight fashion pieces and accessories through the Charity Auction Portal United Charity, which were originally sported by Zietlow in the treehouse or endured during the jungle challenges for "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown der Dschungel-Legenden". Contributions go toward reinforcing the bond between children and their therapy dogs, supported by her organization, "Beschützerinstinkte e.V."

The current bids for these prized goods range from 80 to 370 euros, with the auction concluding on the 11th of September.

Twelfth Annual Auction

Since 2012, Sonja Zietlow has been committing to her yearly charity auction, raising substantial amounts each time. In the January auction, an exclusive item from her fellow host, Jan Köppen's (41), well-known zebra shirt from the Australian bush, also joined the auction.

I'm not going to lie, I'm tempted to place a bid on Sonja Zietlow's fashion items from the auction, as the cause is truly heartwarming.

Despite her enthusiasm for the auction, Sonja Zietlow assured everyone that she's not going to bid on any of the items herself, as she wants the money to go directly to the cause.

