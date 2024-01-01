Ministry of Sport - Fundamentally positive development in competitive sport

The Ministry of Sport in Brandenburg sees the development of competitive sport in the Mark as "fundamentally positive". The Brandenburg Olympic Training Center has already recorded more medal wins by Brandenburg athletes at international championships in the current 2021-2024 Olympic cycle than in the previous 2017-2020 Olympic cycle, explained a spokesperson for the ministry when asked. The total number of national squad athletes in the state has also increased continuously in recent years.

When asked about the soccer clubs Babelsberg 03, Energie Cottbus and Turbine Potsdam, the spokesperson explained: "However, we would of course be delighted if soccer clubs such as FC Energie Cottbus were to return to their former successes, as the club is a figurehead for the state of Brandenburg." The Ministry of Sport promotes competitive and youth sports in the state of Brandenburg. Professional sport as such is not supported by the Ministry.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de