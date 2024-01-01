Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssports policycompetitive sportbrandenburgSport

Fundamentally positive development in competitive sport

The Ministry of Sport in Brandenburg sees the development of competitive sport in the Mark as "fundamentally positive". The Brandenburg Olympic Training Center has already recorded more medal wins by Brandenburg athletes at international championships in the current 2021-2024 Olympic cycle than...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
A sign with the inscription "Olympiastützpunkt Brandenburg" in the Luftschiffhafen sports park.....aussiedlerbote.de
A sign with the inscription "Olympiastützpunkt Brandenburg" in the Luftschiffhafen sports park. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Ministry of Sport - Fundamentally positive development in competitive sport

The Ministry of Sport in Brandenburg sees the development of competitive sport in the Mark as "fundamentally positive". The Brandenburg Olympic Training Center has already recorded more medal wins by Brandenburg athletes at international championships in the current 2021-2024 Olympic cycle than in the previous 2017-2020 Olympic cycle, explained a spokesperson for the ministry when asked. The total number of national squad athletes in the state has also increased continuously in recent years.

When asked about the soccer clubs Babelsberg 03, Energie Cottbus and Turbine Potsdam, the spokesperson explained: "However, we would of course be delighted if soccer clubs such as FC Energie Cottbus were to return to their former successes, as the club is a figurehead for the state of Brandenburg." The Ministry of Sport promotes competitive and youth sports in the state of Brandenburg. Professional sport as such is not supported by the Ministry.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Costumed winter swimmers from the "Berliner Seehunde" club take a dip in the Orankesee during the....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Berlin seals meet for an ice swim on New Year's Day

Several dozen ice swimmers from the Berlin Seal Club ventured into the Orankesee for the traditional New Year's swim. At 5 degrees, the water temperature was still comparatively warm, said a spokeswoman on Monday. "We've already had 1.2 degrees this winter." According to her, around 45 to 50...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest