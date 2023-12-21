TV tip - Fun in a double pack: "The funeral" continues

Just go for it and be successful: Director Jan Georg Schütte's improvisational comedies have earned him good ratings and a Grimme Award. This Friday at 9 p.m., the special interest channel One will be showing Schütte's film "Das Begräbnis - Jetzt wird gelebt" from last year once again. One day later, on Saturday at 5.15 pm, the sequel "Das Fest der Liebe" will be shown as a linear premiere on the First Channel.

Let's take a step back for beginners: Vatern is dead. The funeral of the patriarch of the extended Meurer family, who was a respected institution in the village, takes place in the Mecklenburg village of Lassahn am Schaalsee. Four children from two marriages and the two wives mourn him, sometimes more, sometimes less. In his eulogy, Pastor Ernst (Thomas Thieme) tells of his daughter Sabine's (Claudia Michelsen) escape to the West, the loss of his best friend Klaus (Jörg Gudzuhn), the divorce from his first wife Hildegard (Christine Schorn) and the formation of a second family with the much younger Gaby (Catrin Striebeck) from the West.

Also present are Gaby's son Kevin (Enno Trebs) and the deceased's foster daughter Anna (Anja Kling) and her husband Carsten (Martin Brambach). The first-born, windy son Thorsten (Devid Striesow) also suddenly turns up after 20 years. Meanwhile, the rock-solid heir to the family plumbing business, Mario (Charly Hübner), has to wear his father's tie to the funeral. He promises him at the coffin to stay the course. When the will is read out, all the facades finally collapse.

The sequel, "The Feast of Love", reunites the clan. The Meurer family from the East must prepare themselves for a less than contemplative Christmas celebration in Swabia. "Instead of generous Christmas presents under the tree and a peaceful east-west family reunion, the rich Streubles serve up an explosive family secret that gives the supposed celebration of love a surprising twist and even leads to a kidnapping," announced ARD Degeto.

New cast members include Nicole Heesters, Lena Klenke, Andrea Sawatzki, Wolf-Dietrich Sprenger and Oliver Wnuk as well as director Jan Georg Schütte himself. Filming took place over just three days, but Schütte spends several months preparing and reworking his projects.

In an ARD statement, he described it like this: "My shoots are always a kind of trip for the actors. During filming, I felt like a conductor who whizzes from concert hall to concert hall, nudges the instruments into place with two or three beats and then continues to conduct in the cellar, the canteen and the auditorium."

