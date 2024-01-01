European Union - Full throttle before the elections: Belgium takes over the EU Council Presidency

Belgium took over the rotating presidency of the EU Council at the turn of the year. The country will therefore play an important mediating role in the European Union over the next six months. In addition to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the associated difficult discussions between EU countries, two upcoming elections in June are likely to be particularly challenging: In addition to the European Parliament elections, Belgium is also electing a new government on the same day.

EU enlargement an important topic

One focus of the Belgian Council Presidency will be on preparing the accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. The EU countries agreed in December to begin these as soon as outstanding obligations have been fulfilled. "With a view to a possible future enlargement, let it be clear that we are ready to deliver during this Presidency," said Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo when presenting the priorities of the Belgian Presidency in December.

To this end, a roadmap for necessary internal EU adjustments is also to be drawn up. These are necessary in order to maintain a functioning Union, explained De Croo.

Focus on green transformation and migration

In addition, the Belgian Council Presidency is paying particular attention to the topic of migration. For example, the reform of the asylum system, which the countries and the European Parliament agreed on shortly before Christmas, still needs to be formally confirmed. In general, the focus will also be on further advancing the green transformation and the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking.

War in Ukraine still an issue

The ongoing war in Ukraine and the associated challenges in Europe's energy supply will also continue to be a topic under the Belgian Council Presidency. This will also involve further financial support for Ukraine.

At the EU summit at the end of the year, a new aid program worth 50 billion euros for the next four years was supposed to have been agreed. However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban prevented this with a veto. A special EU summit on the next steps has been announced for February 1.

Time is short

With the European elections at the beginning of June just around the corner, time is running out for pending legislation. The necessary negotiations between EU countries and the European Parliament for new regulations must be completed by mid-February, according to reports. After that, the election campaign will begin.

Belgium's Permanent Representative to the EU, Willem van de Voorde, recently said that the simultaneous elections for a new Belgian government were a "minor complication". However, he was not worried - the machinery was working well.

Council presidency rotates every six months

The 27 EU members rotate the presidency of the EU Council every six months. Belgium is now taking over the Council Presidency for the 13th time. The country holding the presidency chairs numerous meetings in Brussels, Luxembourg - and normally in its own country. This is no longer necessary now that the EU headquarters are in the Belgian capital. However, some meetings at ministerial level are planned in other cities in the western neighboring country.

The respective presidency sets its own priorities and tries to mediate in controversies: It has an important role to play in negotiating compromises between the EU states, but also between the EU states and the Parliament. Spain held the presidency before Belgium, and Sweden before that. Germany last held the presidency in the second half of 2020.

