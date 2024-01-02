Administration - Full range of citizens' office services only next week

Some restrictions at Berlin's citizens' offices due to technical problems are expected to continue this week. "The citizens' offices in Berlin will be open regularly from January 2, but will probably not be able to offer all services again in the usual way and to their full extent until next week," the Senate Chancellery announced on Tuesday. All agreed appointments for registering, re-registering and deregistering a place of residence can be made on Tuesday.

"All other appointments scheduled for today, January 2, will be postponed to next week," it said. "From tomorrow, January 3, most appointments can then be made again as agreed." If this is not the case, the affected citizens will be informed in advance. Online appointment booking is not affected by the problems.

According to the Senate Chancellery, the ITDZ, the central IT service provider for the state of Berlin, discovered a technical malfunction in a database around a week ago, which led to problems at the citizens' offices, particularly in the area of registration. There were difficulties in particular with the issuing of identity documents such as ID cards and passports.

