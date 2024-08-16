- Full electric mobility thanks to an E.ON wallbox

**Win an E.ON smart wallbox for your electric car. The connected E.ON Drive vBox smart can be easily integrated via LAN and WLAN. Its design makes operation a breeze: simply plug in and charge your electric car. The practical color display of the LED ring lets you see the status of the charging process at any time. The charging power is up to 11 kW and can fully charge your car overnight. The box also features an RFID system, ensuring that only you can charge, even if the wallbox is publicly accessible. It also enables grid-oriented control according to § 14a EnWG and has an integrated DC fault current detection. And for those who prefer to control the box with an app, you can use the free E.ON Home App to start and stop your charging processes.

Join the giveaway now and with a bit of luck, your electric car will soon be charging with electricity right at your doorstep.

For more information, visit eon.de/e-mobility

Please note that the current selling price of the wallbox can be found on eon.de/e-mobility*; the giveaway does not include the cable (costs 199 euros) or installation costs (which vary depending on local conditions).

We are giving away 1 E.ON Drive vBox smart 11 kW (without cable). The deadline for participation is September 13, 2024. Good luck!

Provider: E.ON Energie Deutschland GmbH, Munich

