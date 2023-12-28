Traffic - Full closure of the Frankfurt-Mannheim railroad line from Monday

Nothing will be possible on the busy Riedbahn between Frankfurt and Mannheim from next Monday evening. The railroad line will be completely closed for three weeks. This is due to preparatory work for a large-scale refurbishment in the second half of 2024. The first of the closures on the Riedbahn will begin at 11 p.m. on January 1, 2024 and last until 4 a.m. on January 22.

Long-distance, regional and freight services will be affected. The consequences will affect traffic in three federal states, including Hesse, Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. Passengers must be prepared for canceled trains, replacement bus services and delays.

Replacement bus services are planned for regional and suburban trains on the Riedbahn. Long-distance and some freight traffic will be diverted via the parallel routes to the left and right of the Rhine, Mainz-Worms-Ludwigshafen/Mannheim and Frankfurt-Darmstadt-Heidelberg. There will then be less space for regional services, which will be thinned out. In some cases, buses will help out. Deutsche Bahn informs passengers on the Internet and via notices.

Deutsche Bahn wants to "completely renovate" important sections of track by 2030. This will involve extensive detour for train services, which should then run undisturbed for years. The Riedbahn is the first of these routes. It is used by more than 300 long-distance, local and freight trains every day.

