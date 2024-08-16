- Full blockage of the A43 lifted after bomb disposal

The section of the A43 highway blocked off for bomb disposal near Herne is now passable again. The unexploded World War II bomb was rendered safe at 3:19 AM on Friday morning, as announced by the city of Herne. The closure of the A43 between the Herne-Eickel interchange and the Bochum junction in both directions remained in place initially but was lifted at 4:15 AM, according to police.

Traffic on the U35 underground line and on a railway line running parallel to the A43 in a north-south direction has also resumed. The approximately 1,800 people who had to leave the cordoned-off area for the disposal operation can now return to their homes.

The 500-kilogram bomb was discovered during routine exploratory work for the highway's expansion, according to the city.

