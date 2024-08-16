Skip to content
Full blockage of the A43 lifted after bomb disposal

World War II bombs are repeatedly found in Germany. This is especially noteworthy when they affect traffic, as was the case on the A43 in Herne.

After the defusal of a bomb, the A43 motorway near Herne is clear again.
The section of the A43 highway blocked off for bomb disposal near Herne is now passable again. The unexploded World War II bomb was rendered safe at 3:19 AM on Friday morning, as announced by the city of Herne. The closure of the A43 between the Herne-Eickel interchange and the Bochum junction in both directions remained in place initially but was lifted at 4:15 AM, according to police.

Traffic on the U35 underground line and on a railway line running parallel to the A43 in a north-south direction has also resumed. The approximately 1,800 people who had to leave the cordoned-off area for the disposal operation can now return to their homes.

The 500-kilogram bomb was discovered during routine exploratory work for the highway's expansion, according to the city.

The 500-kilogram World War I bomb, discovered during the highway's expansion, was initially mistaken for a World War II relic, but further investigation revealed its true origin. Despite the bomb's age, the potential danger it posed required immediate attention and evacuation of the surrounding area.

