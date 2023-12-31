New Year's Eve sermon - Fulda's Bishop Gerber: Out of the crisis with solidarity

In his New Year's Eve sermon, Fulda's Bishop Michael Gerber called for more solidarity and increased cooperation in times of crisis. He cited the collapsed roof of the Elisabethkirche in Kassel as a symbolic example of mutual support, according to the press release. During the pandemic, the church had opened its doors to artists who were unable to rehearse and perform at other venues due to the coronavirus. After the church roof collapsed in November 2023, the art scene in turn organized a benefit concert for the Elisabethkirche.

According to Bishop Gerber, this attitude of solidarity is also an opportunity for the church as a whole. "As much as we are challenged by our own problems, we as Christians, as a church, are challenged to look at our neighbours and also the most distant with their existential concerns," emphasized Gerber.

Source: www.stern.de