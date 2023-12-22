Skip to content
Bishop Michael Gerber of Fulda speaks during an interview. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Christmas - Fulda bishop speaks of longing for peace in message

In his Christmas message, Bishop Michael Gerber of Fulda described the "Light of Peace from Bethlehem" as a sign of hope in view of the war in Gaza and other conflicts around the world. In the Christmas service in Fulda Cathedral, Gerber wants to emphasize the deep longing for peace that unites people of different origins and convictions, according to the draft sermon. In order to break the spiral of hatred and violence and resolve conflicts, it is necessary to look behind the respective interests and positions of the conflicting parties, says Gerber. The bishop also plans to address the topic of peace in his Christmas video message on Christmas Eve.

Video message for Christmas from Christmas Eve

