Church - Fulda bishop in favor of "much more regulated migration policy"

The deputy chairman of the German Bishops' Conference, Michael Gerber, has spoken out in favor of a new direction in migration policy. On the one hand, development aid must be provided to prevent the causes of flight, whereby the Church could also help with its contacts in Africa, the Fulda bishop told Deutschlandfunk radio. "The other thing is that we certainly need a much more regulated migration policy," he added. We need to look at "who is in what precarious situation at our borders?"

He was thinking in particular of women, children and people with disabilities, the bishop continued. In future, we need to take a more differentiated look at "who is really in need of help and how?".

Source: www.stern.de