Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscolognemigrationhessegermanyafricabishopmigration policychurchmichael gerbergerman bishops' conferencedeutschlandfunk

Fulda bishop in favor of "much more regulated migration policy"

The deputy chairman of the German Bishops' Conference, Michael Gerber, has spoken out in favor of a new direction in migration policy. On the one hand, development aid must be provided to prevent the causes of flight, whereby the Church could also help with its contacts in Africa, the Fulda...

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read

Church - Fulda bishop in favor of "much more regulated migration policy"

The deputy chairman of the German Bishops' Conference, Michael Gerber, has spoken out in favor of a new direction in migration policy. On the one hand, development aid must be provided to prevent the causes of flight, whereby the Church could also help with its contacts in Africa, the Fulda bishop told Deutschlandfunk radio. "The other thing is that we certainly need a much more regulated migration policy," he added. We need to look at "who is in what precarious situation at our borders?"

He was thinking in particular of women, children and people with disabilities, the bishop continued. In future, we need to take a more differentiated look at "who is really in need of help and how?".

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public