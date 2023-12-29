Escape attempt - Fugitive drug dealer trapped on garage roof

While fleeing from the police, a suspected drug dealer in Saarbrücken jumped out of a window - and then had to be rescued by the fire department. As the police announced on Friday, narcotics investigators wanted to search the 38-year-old's apartment. The man then threw away a not insignificant amount of ecstasy pills and cocaine and jumped out of the window.

In his attempt to escape, the 38-year-old landed unharmed on the roof of a garage about three to four meters below. However, he shied away from another jump to the ground about ten meters below, the police explained. During the search of his apartment, narcotics investigators found a large quantity of drugs, cash and knives. An arrest warrant was applied for. The 38-year-old is in custody, a police spokesman reported. The escape attempt had already taken place on December 11.

