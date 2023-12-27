Fuel prices more expensive again

After a weeks-long downward trend, fuel prices rose again at the end of the year. As the ADAC announced in its latest analysis on Wednesday, a liter of Super E10 recently cost an average of €1.707 nationwide, 0.5 cents more than in the previous week. The price of diesel rose by one cent to 1.688 euros per liter compared to the previous week.

The main reason for this is the rise in the price of crude oil, triggered by the tensions in the Middle East, which could affect the security of supply routes. The next "price jump" is expected at the turn of the year due to the rising CO2 tax on fuels. According to the ADAC, this will increase the price of petrol by around 4.3 cents per liter and diesel by 4.7 cents.

The automobile club recommends that drivers fill up in the evening. Prices are particularly low between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., but also between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., whereas filling up in the morning is usually more expensive.

Source: www.ntv.de