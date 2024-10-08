Fuel prices for gasoline and diesel experienced a notable decrease.

Excellent news for motorists comes from the Federal Cartel Office! Over the summer, fuel prices have seen a substantial decrease. The federal body has a clever tip to help individuals maximize this trend.

Fuel prices at German gas stations have noticed a significant decrease recently. To be specific, the average price of Super E5 gasoline was approximately 1.84 euros per liter at the start of July, but by the end of September, it dropped to 1.70 euros. Similarly, the price of diesel has decreased from an average of 1.68 euros to 1.54 euros per liter during the same time period, as reported by the Federal Cartel Office in Bonn.

The agency maintains a close eye on fuel prices due to the fact that filling stations are required to report price changes to them. The Cartel Office then disseminates this data to applications that consumers can utilize to monitor current price trends. This price transparency is intended to stimulate competition, ultimately benefiting consumers.

Andreas Mundt, the head of the agency, suggests using these applications to fill up at lower prices. Generally speaking, motorists pay more in the morning than in the evening. Additionally, there can sometimes be substantial price differences between gas stations that are in close proximity to each other within the same city. "Savings of up to 15 cents per liter can frequently be achieved by identifying the most affordable gas stations nearby and selecting an optimal time," states Germany's top competition watchdog, Andreas Mundt.

Utilizing the price tracking applications suggested by the Federal Cartel Office can help motorists save on diesel fuel. The decrease in diesel engine fuel prices from 1.68 euros to 1.54 euros per liter is a significant advantage for diesel engine vehicle owners.

