- Fuel prices drop below 1.69 euros according to ADAC.

Many motorists are rejoicing: The E10 fuel is currently averaging under 1.69 euros per liter at German gas stations, a price last seen during Christmas two years ago's festivities. As per the Automobil Club von Deutschland (ADAC), diesel is currently averaging 1.56 euros per liter, a price not experienced since June 2023.

The credit for this fuel cost decrease goes to stable oil prices over the recent months, according to the ADAC. The global demand is low, notably in significant markets such as China. Moreover, oil production in OPEC nations remains stable. Furthermore, the dollar's value is weaker against the euro.

Whether the prices will continue their descent or shoot up again in the near future remains uncertain. This depends on the global economy's future progress, geopolitical struggles, and the production tactics of major oil-exporting nations.

The ADAC advises topping up between 7-8 PM or 9-10 PM. A liter costs around six extra cents during the 7 AM morning rush.

The reduction in fuel prices, specifically for E10 and diesel, has brought relief to many motorists, with the Price of E10 averaging below 1.70 euros per liter. This Price decrease is primarily due to stable oil prices and a weaker dollar's value against the euro.

Read also: