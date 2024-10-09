Fuel costs in Germany noticeably escalate.

Skip to content
Fuel costs have experienced a decrease recently, with diesel now reaching prices not seen since 2021.

Gasoline costs in Germany have significantly surged. As reported by ADAC in Munich on Wednesday, both diesel and gasoline underwent a substantial price hike, reaching their lowest point in three years the prior week. The car association credits this increase to the soaring oil prices resulting from the "new outbreak of instability in the Middle East."

The national average for E10 gasoline was at 1.673 euros per liter last week, marking a 4.2 cent increase from the week prior. The price surge for diesel was even more noteworthy, with a 5.5 cent climb to 1.584 euros per liter.

"The significant jump is a direct consequence of the significantly higher oil prices since last week," the ADAC explained. A barrel of Brent crude was pegged at 74 dollars last week, but briefly surpassed 80 dollars. Currently, it stands at 77 dollars. The car association pinned the elevated oil prices on "apprehensions regarding the intensification and geographical spread of the conflict" in the Middle East.

