Fuel costs have undergone another surge recently.

After the substantial hike in prices a week prior, gasoline costs have climbed slightly more, yet at a reduced rate. A liter of E10 currently goes for 1.684 euros at service stations, marking a 0.011 euro rise from the previous week, as per the ADAC's report in Munich on Wednesday.

Conversely, the rate for a liter of diesel has remained relatively stable, slipping by only 0.001 euros to 1.583 euros. This steady state is largely attributed to the oil market's stabilization, as the automobile club explained. Interestingly, the cost of a barrel of the Brent crude oil type dropped from 77 dollars last week to 74 dollars since then. Whether this downward trend continues heavily depends on future events in the Middle East, the ADAC added.

Currently, oil consumption is on the decline, partially due to China's slowing economy and reduced demand. In the previous week, the price of a liter of gasoline saw a leap of 0.042 euros, while diesel increased by 0.055 euros.

